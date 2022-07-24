Six BJP MLAs from Mayurbhanj to attend President Droupadi Murmu's swearing-in

Home States Odisha

Twelve persons have been reportedly invited by the President-elect from her district to attend the oath taking ceremony.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All the six BJP MLAs from Mayurbhanj district have left for New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Droupadi Murmu to be held in the Central Hall of the Parliament on Monday.

The BJP MLAs to attend the function on the invitation of Murmu are Sanatana Bijuli (Badashi), Prakash Soren (Baripada), Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia (Jashipur), Naba Charan Majhi (Rairangpur), Budhan Murmu (Saraskana) and Bhaskar Madhei (Udala). Former president of Mayurbhanj Zilla Parishad Sujata Murmu has also been invited, sources in the party said.

Twelve persons have been reportedly invited by the President-elect from her district to attend the oath taking ceremony. However, over 50 persons from Rairangpur alone have gone to Delhi to be part of the celebration, sources close to Murmu's family said.

All BJP MPs of the State including Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bishweshar Tudu called on Mumu and congratulated her. Noted Indian classical dancer and nominated member to parliament Sonal Mansingh and fomer minister KV Singhdeo were also part of the team who met Murmu.

"Met our President-elect Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji and discussed railway projects of Odisha," Vaishnaw tweeted. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also left for New Delhi on Saturday to participate in the swearing-in ceremony.

