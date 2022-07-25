Home States Odisha

65-year-old man poisons polio-hit daughter, held 

The 25-year-old woman has been admitted to MKCG Medical College at Berhampur where her condition is stated to be critical.

Published: 25th July 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old man who allegedly poisoned his polio-affected daughter was arrested by Ganjam police on Sunday. The 25-year-old woman has been admitted to MKCG Medical College at Berhampur where her condition is stated to be critical. The incident took place under Golanthara police limits.

The accused, E. Balaji Patra reportedly told police that he wanted to kill his daughter as she was a curse on his family due to her ‘disease.’ Patra who belongs to Padmapur village has five daughters and a son. Sources said, Patra’s eldest daughter was affected by polio in her childhood. While other daughters got married, he could not fund a match for the eldest due to deformity caused by polio. She often was subjected to abuse and humiliation by her father but mother Parbati always came to her rescue and protected her.

This year, the victim got a job in Kerala with the help of a local NGO. She returned home last week to spend time with her family. On seeing her, Patra became infuriated and again humiliated his daughter for her deformity. Parbati had intervened and pacified her husband.

On Saturday, Parbati left home for some work and when she returned, saw her polio-affected daughter tied to a cot and Patra administering poison to her. Shocked, Parbati rushed to her daughter’s rescue and thrashed Patra. While she was untying her daughter, the accused fled the spot. With the help of neighbours, Parbati took her daughter to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Sources said the woman has been admitted to the ICU and her condition is critical. Later in the day, Parbati lodged an FIR against her husband with Golanthara police. Basing on the complaint, police arrested Patra.
The accused reportedly told police that he wanted to kill his eldest daughter as his reputation in the society had been damaged due to her ‘disease.’ Patra was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

