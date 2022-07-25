Girl burnt alive for turning down romantic advances at Baringia village in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Shockwaves spread in Khaira area after a minor girl was burnt alive by a married man in an act of apparent revenge for rejecting his romantic advances at Baringia village under Kurunta panchayat on Sunday. The accused was identified as Dayanidhi Jena (27). The 14-year-old victim was a Class IX student. The incident took place at around 8 am.

Sources said the girl used to go to the accused’s house to take tuition from his wife. Jena got attracted to her and approached her for a romantic relationship. However, she turned down his proposal. Feeling uncomfortable with the accused’s advances, the girl also stopped going to his house for tuition. Miffed over the rejection, Jena decided to avenge his humiliation by eliminating the girl.

On Sunday morning, the girl was on her way to a shop to buy a colour pencil when Jena intercepted her. He forcefully took her to an abandoned toilet near his house where he had already kept kerosene and lighter. The accused doused the victim with kerosene and set her on fire.

Hearing her screams, Jena’s wife and other villagers rushed to the spot but by then the girl was completely engulfed in flames. Villagers caught hold of the accused who reportedly consumed poison after committing the crime. On being informed, Khaira police reached the post and arrested Jena. The girl’s body was seized and sent for postmortem. Khaira IIC Ganeswar Pradhan said as the accused’s health deteriorated, he was taken to FM Medical College and Hospital for treatment. He has been admitted there and is under the watch of police.

A case was registered against Jena under sections 302, 294 and 506 of the IPC. He will be produced in court on Monday if his health condition improves, the IIC added.

