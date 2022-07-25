Home States Odisha

Illegal prawn farm owners evicted from forest land within Bhitarkanika National Park

Additional tehsildar of Mahakalapada Gagan Bihari Das said the encroachers occupying forest land will not be spared.

Published: 25th July 2022 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

An illegal prawn farm being demolished in Kendrapara on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

An illegal prawn farm being demolished in Kendrapara on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Around 200 illegal prawn farm owners and farmers were evicted from 170 acre of forest land in the seaside village of Kandarapatia under Mahakalapada range within Bhitarkanika National Park on Sunday.

The Forest department with the help of police carried out the eviction drive. Range officer of Mahakalapada S Biswal said the department has launched a massive eviction drive against the prawn mafia and encroachers who forcefully acquired forest land and converted it into prawn farms and agricultural land. “Earlier, we had issued eviction notices to all the encroachers. We will soon plant mangrove saplings in the land,” he added.

Additional tehsildar of Mahakalapada Gagan Bihari Das said the encroachers occupying forest land will not be spared. “Despite protest by some encroachers, we evicted them as they failed to prove their ownership rights of the land. The district administration deployed police to prevent any law and order situation.”

Das further said prawn farm owners dump their effluent into nearby rivers and ponds. They also pollute the groundwater sources in area. Besides, illegal prawn farms pose a direct threat to the nearby mangrove forests. Recently, many villagers blamed mushrooming of illegal prawn farms and its effluent for destruction of their fertile agricultural lands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prawn Bhitarkanika National Park Forest land
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp