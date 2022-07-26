Home States Odisha

2 held for woman’s murder in Cuttack

The accused Y. Sudip and Y. Sunil are siblings and neighbours of the 49-year-old deceased B.Gunabati.

Published: 26th July 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With the arrest of two accused, police claimed on Monday to have solved the murder mystery of a woman, who was found dead 10 days back in her house at Kutakhai Lane in Odia Bazar here. The accused Y. Sudip (25) and Y. Sunil (25) are siblings and neighbour of the 49-year-old deceased B.Gunabati.Police have also detained a 55-year-old man, the main conspirator, who had engaged the duo to steal the laptop of B. Ravi Kumar, the son of Gunabati.

Briefing mediapersons, Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra said, 52-year-old complainant B. Appa Rao on July 15 had filed an FIR alleging that while he arrived at his house, he found throat slit body of his wife Gunabati lying in a pool of blood on the second floor of his building at about 2 pm.

Investigation revealed that Gunabati’s son B. Ravi Kumar, who works at a bank allegedly had a love affair with a girl in the neighbourhood and later had married another woman. Ravi Kumar had stored some photos and videos in his laptop and was allegedly blackmailing the married woman, who then brought the matter to the notice of her father B. Prasad Rao (55), the DCP said.

Few years back, Sudip and Sunil had taken loan of Rs 90,000 from B. Prasad Rao and were unable to repay the money. Taking advantage of the situation, Rao told them he will waive off the loan if the duo could steal Ravi Kumar’s laptop.

Accordingly, both Sudip and Sunil agreed to the deal and entered B. Ravi Kumar’s house around 11.40 am when Gunabati was alone at home, but she attacked the accused with a vegetable cutter, Mishra said and added that the duo managed to overpower the woman and slit her throat with the same vegetable cutter.
Both then left the house with the laptop and crime weapon, which they concealed near Maritime Museum in the city. The next day they threw away the laptop and the weapon into Mahanadi river near Jobra barrage.

“We have recreated the crime scene and engaged fire service, ODRAF personnel and scuba divers for recovery of the laptop and weapon used in the crime,” said Mishra adding that further action would be initiated against the main conspirator and also the son of Gunabati after getting evidence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp