2 held for woman’s murder in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With the arrest of two accused, police claimed on Monday to have solved the murder mystery of a woman, who was found dead 10 days back in her house at Kutakhai Lane in Odia Bazar here. The accused Y. Sudip (25) and Y. Sunil (25) are siblings and neighbour of the 49-year-old deceased B.Gunabati.Police have also detained a 55-year-old man, the main conspirator, who had engaged the duo to steal the laptop of B. Ravi Kumar, the son of Gunabati.

Briefing mediapersons, Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra said, 52-year-old complainant B. Appa Rao on July 15 had filed an FIR alleging that while he arrived at his house, he found throat slit body of his wife Gunabati lying in a pool of blood on the second floor of his building at about 2 pm.

Investigation revealed that Gunabati’s son B. Ravi Kumar, who works at a bank allegedly had a love affair with a girl in the neighbourhood and later had married another woman. Ravi Kumar had stored some photos and videos in his laptop and was allegedly blackmailing the married woman, who then brought the matter to the notice of her father B. Prasad Rao (55), the DCP said.

Few years back, Sudip and Sunil had taken loan of Rs 90,000 from B. Prasad Rao and were unable to repay the money. Taking advantage of the situation, Rao told them he will waive off the loan if the duo could steal Ravi Kumar’s laptop.

Accordingly, both Sudip and Sunil agreed to the deal and entered B. Ravi Kumar’s house around 11.40 am when Gunabati was alone at home, but she attacked the accused with a vegetable cutter, Mishra said and added that the duo managed to overpower the woman and slit her throat with the same vegetable cutter.

Both then left the house with the laptop and crime weapon, which they concealed near Maritime Museum in the city. The next day they threw away the laptop and the weapon into Mahanadi river near Jobra barrage.

“We have recreated the crime scene and engaged fire service, ODRAF personnel and scuba divers for recovery of the laptop and weapon used in the crime,” said Mishra adding that further action would be initiated against the main conspirator and also the son of Gunabati after getting evidence.

