Gastro cases in Sonepur village; cholera surge in Kashipur

SONEPUR/BERHAMPUR: Surjyamunda village in Sonepur’s Tarva block reported several cases of gastroenteritis on Monday amid a surge in fresh cholera infections in Kashipur of Rayagada district.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Sonepur Dr Biswaranjan Pati said a medical team rushed to the village and five persons including a child were provided preliminary treatment. Later, three of them were admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in nearby Balangir district.

“A few more villagers complained of diarrhoea-like complications and another medical team was sent to Surjyamunda. The team is yet to report back about the situation. Information on the number of affected persons and their health condition is awaited,” Pati said.The CDMO said the condition of patients is stable. “It would be premature to conclude if it was cholera outbreak or simple diarrhoea. Water samples have been collected and after proper investigation, the exact cause can be ascertained.”

Pati informed that necessary precautionary measures including disinfection of the village have been taken. Besides, an awareness drive has been launched in the village. Sonepur Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane said a few cases of diarrhoea have come to the notice of the administration. A close watch is being maintained on further development for prompt action.

In Rayagada’s Kashipur block, the cholera outbreak showed no signs of relenting as 68 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. All the new patients have been admitted to different hospitals.Rayagada CDMO Dr LM Routray said of the 68 new patients, 20 are under observation. At least 214 villages in the block have been disinfected so far. Eight mobile health teams have been deployed in the affected areas and seven treatment centres kept ready for patients, he added.In the last 20 days, cholera has claimed nine lives and affected over 252 persons of 22 villages in the block. The situation is grim in several villages of Tikiri, Sankarada and Dudukabahal panchayats.

