Odisha: Disabled man’s suicide bid at grievance meet

Ganjam Collector were busy hearing grievances of the public when J Balakrishna Dora onsumed pesticide.

Published: 26th July 2022 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Video grab of policemen rescuing J Balakrishna Dora

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: High drama unfolded at the grievance redressal meeting of the Ganjam Collector in Digapahandi block office on Monday as a physically-challenged person attempted suicide over alleged delay in demarcation of his homestead land. Collector Dibyajyoti Parida, Berhampur SP S Vivek M and other officials were busy hearing grievances of the public when J Balakrishna Dora of Patanda village in Digapahandi consumed pesticide. He alleged that his repeated requests to demarcate his land went unheard.

Dora was rushed to Digapahandi hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH). Collector Parida said due to prompt response of officials, Dora was taken to hospital in time. He is undergoing treatment in MKCGMCH and his condition is stable.Official sources said the revenue inspector (RI) concerned went to Dora’s land for demarcation thrice in the last two months. But as wood and other materials were stored in the adjacent area and Dora’s neighbour was absent, demarcation could not be carried out.

Recently on July 21, the RI and other staff reached the place but Dora requested to postpone the demarcation as his neighbour was absent. The next day, he also wrote to Digapahandi tehsildar Sipak Patra requesting the same. Tehsildar patra said the demarcation could not be carried out due to physical obstruction by different materials and garbage. Recently, the petitioner himself demanded to postpone the demarcation. “The presence of his neighbour, who lives adjacent to his land, is not compulsory and the demarcation could have been carried out. But the petitioner insisted on postponing it,” he added.Meanwhile, it is being alleged that Dora was instigated by an unknown person to consume pesticide. However, Digapahandi police denied the allegation and said investigation into the matter is underway.

