Odisha: Revenue inspector walks shirtless after assault by stone mafia

Revenue inspector of Sajanagard circle under Nilagiri tehsil K Santosh Kumar was allegedly assaulted by stone quarry mafia in Swarnachud reserve forest on Monday.

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Revenue inspector (RI) of Sajanagard circle under Nilagiri tehsil K Santosh Kumar was allegedly assaulted by stone quarry mafia in Swarnachud reserve forest on Monday. In the attack, the assailants tore off Kumar’s shirt and the RI had to walk bare-bodied for four km to buy new clothes from the local market. Sources said after being informed about illegal stone quarrying in Swarnachud forest, Kumar rushed to the spot on his motorcycle in the afternoon. After reaching the spot, he started to capture the illegal activities on his cellphone.

All of a sudden, stone mafia Biswanath Das and his son attacked him. They tore off the RI’s shirt, broke his cellphone and snatched his wallet before threatening to kill him if he did not leave the spot immediately. Leaving his motorcycle there, a shirtless Kumar ran away in fear and reached the nearest market on foot. After purchasing a new shirt, he met Nilagiri tehsildar Ashesa Kumar Nayak and informed him about the incident.

The tehsildar told mediapersons that a complaint will be lodged against the persons who attacked the RI. Besides, raids will be conducted at stone crusher units operating illegally in the area with help of the Forest department and local police.

Contacted, Nilagiri IIC Gopal Krushna Karna said police are yet to receive any complaint in this regard.
Sources said the mafia have set up illegal crusher units and are carrying out stone blasting by clearing vast stretches of the reserve forest. The illegal stone quarrying is posing threat to the wildlife and also obstructing movement of animals.


