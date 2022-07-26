Home States Odisha

Odisha tells districts to keep isolation beds ready to deal with monkeypox cases

Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said the administration has been keeping a close watch on the situation and directed officials to enhance surveillance.

Hospital Beds

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Despite no monkeypox cases detected in Odisha, the state government has directed all district administrations to keep dedicated beds in every medical college and hospital for management of such infection, a minister said on Tuesday.

India has reported four such cases, including three in Kerala, so far. The viral zoonotic disease has symptoms similar to smallpox, although it has less clinical severity, an expert said, adding that there is no need to panic as it is rarely fatal.

The authorities have also been asked to monitor those who are coming from outside, especially abroad, he said.

"As per the WHO guidelines, we directed collectors and chief district medical officers to have two isolation beds in each of the medical colleges," Das told reporters here.

"We need to prepare ourselves in advance and keep beds and testing facilities ready," he added.

The health department has taken measures for early detection of such cases, and the district administrations have been asked to closely monitor the situation.

"We will hold a review meeting on Saturday regarding the monkeypox," Das said.

