Plantation, puja and revelry mark President Murmu’s swearing-in

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj district erupted in joy as Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India in New Delhi on Monday. People across several communities, students of educational institutions, workers of both BJP and BJD and social activists organised various cultural activities and distributed sweets to mark Murmu’s swearing-in.

At Pahadpur, Murmu’s in-laws’ village under Kusumi block, the Forest department of Rairangpur division organised a plantation programme at SLS Smaraki Residential School, which had been founded by Murmu in 2016 in memory of her husband Shyam Charan Murmu and sons Laxman and Sangram.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Nalinikanta Behera said plantation was carried out at the school to honour Murmu’s new beginning as the first citizen of the country. “We planted saplings on the campus as Murmu had founded the school. Headmaster Muna Pratihari inaugurated the programme,” the DFO said, adding that the Forest department along with Horticulture staff are further planning beautification of the institution. Pratihari said celebration at the school was significant as President Murmu had built it in memory of her husband and two sons.

In the morning, students placed flowers on the memorial of her deceased family members as they watched the swearing-in ceremony on the LED TV at the school verandah. The students expressed hope that the President will visit the school someday.

The President’s well-wishers along with tribals in Rairangpur municipality performed cultural programmes in front of her house in Mahuldiha. Clad in traditional attires, the people engaged in merry-making as they burnt fire crackers and distributed sweets amid beating of musical instruments and DJ music.

“A tribal woman from a rural pocket in the district is now the President of India. We have no words to express and give our heartiest wishes to the daughter of the soil for her achievements. May the Almighty bless her with success along the journey,” said locals Krushna Bihari Mohanty, Surath Patnaik and Prahalad Purty.

At Uparbeda, the President’s birthplace, a group of tribals from the Santhal community along with the village head (Majhi Baba) performed a puja to seek blessings for her. The women of the community also performed a tribal dance to mark the occasion. Celebrations were also seen at Prajapita Bramha Kumari institution and Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, with which the President was closely associated, apart from other tribal pockets in Jamda, Badamtalia, Tiring and Bahalda.

