Pregnant woman dies as ambulance runs out of fuel: NHRC asks Odisha govt to pay compensation to kin

The rights panel has asked the Chief Secretary to release the compensation and submit compliance report along with proof of payment within eight weeks.

National Human Rights Commission headquarters in New Delhi

National Human Rights Commission headquarters in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed the Odisha government to pay compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of a pregnant woman, who died on the way to hospital as the ambulance carrying her ran out of fuel three years ago.The rights panel has asked the Chief Secretary to release the compensation and submit compliance report along with proof of payment within eight weeks.

According to petitioner civil rights activist and lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, victim Tulasi Munda had died when the ambulance carrying her ran out of petrol on the way to PRM Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Baripada on October 4, 2019.

A native of Hanida village Munda was initially admitted to Bangriposi community health centre in Mayurbhanj. The doctors there referred her to the MCH, 40 km away, after they diagnosed her with high blood pressure.

The woman and her husband called for 102 and 108 ambulance services, but the ambulance did not arrive. They later hired an ambulance from Bangriposi CHC that stopped after travelling 15 km.“The ambulance ran out of petrol after the fuel pipe burst, draining all oil. ASHA worker Suchitra Dutt, who accompanied the woman, called another ambulance but it arrived after an hour and by the time the woman had died,” Tripathy alleged in his petition.

