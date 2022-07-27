Home States Odisha

Another jumbo with ‘gunshot wounds’ spotted in Athagarh

Angul RCCF M Yogajayananda said the elephant has wounds on one of its ears. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the injury is due to gunshot or infighting.

Published: 27th July 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

The injured tusker roaming in Athagarh forest division | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/ATHAGARH :  In the eye of a storm over allegations of jumbo death cover-ups, Athagarh forest division is in the news for wrong reasons again as another elephant with suspected gunshot wounds has been spotted roaming in the forests of Narasinghpur within its jurisdiction. 

On being informed by locals that an elephant was shot at by poachers in Nuagarh forest of Narasinghpur, officials of the forest division with help of a team from Satkosia tried to tranquillise it on Tuesday to provide necessary treatment. However, a senior official said efforts to dart the pachyderm didn’t succeed.

“The adult tusker, aged around 25 years, is in a musth state and behaving aggressively. It is constantly moving in the forests due to which the team of experts is finding it difficult to tranquillise it. Another attempt will be made to dart it on Wednesday,” the official said. 

Angul RCCF M Yogajayananda said the elephant has wounds on one of its ears. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the injury is due to gunshot or infighting. “It can be ascertained only after the elephant is tranquillised,” he said. 

The RCCF further informed that the tranquillising team will remain in the division till the elephant is captured. Notably, this is the second incident of an wounded elephant being spotted in the forests of Athagarh in the last two months. Earlier, a jumbo with multiple pellet injuries in Narasinghpur forests battled for life for almost three weeks before succumbing on June 14. 

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has already sought an action taken report from the State Forest department in this regard. The SIT is also investigating the cover-up of elephant deaths in the division this year. The SIT, which was asked to submit its report within a month, has sought another one month time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nuagarh forest Narasinghpur
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp