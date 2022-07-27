Cuttack Municipal Corporation to set up PMU to increase work efficiency

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) will soon establish a programme management unit (PMU) for increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of the civic body in implementation of welfare and development programmes in the city.

The PMU will be established and manned by a team of experts with developmental background including specialisation in critical areas such as livelihood, education, skill development, drinking water and sanitation, health, infrastructure and environment among others, which will provide technical assistance and feedback to different service delivery wings of CMC.

The civic body has also floated tender for selection of agency for setting up of the PMU. The CMC’s proposed PMU will consist of a team leader, deputy team leader, two sanitation experts, one procurement expert, three civil experts and two mechanical experts.

The PMU will serve as a ‘Nucleus’ of CMC and will work under the overall control, supervision and guidance of CMC Commissioner and technical and administrative direction of CMC’s Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation).

“Apart from identification of critical gaps in CMC for prioritised action, planning, implementation, and monitoring of projects under CMC and evaluation of proposals submitted to CMC for support, the PMU will be responsible for convergence with various line departments for coordinated and concerted action,” said CMC Deputy Commissioner Sanjibeeta Ray.

When as many as three PMUs have so far been set up by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) under Swachh Bharat Mission(SBM), Solid Waste Management and Smart City projects, there was no PMU in CMC for which the civic body was criticised for gross irregularities, mismanagement and corruption in different service delivery systems.

