Home States Odisha

Cyber criminals attempt to defraud Odisha Chief Secretary using fake WhatsApp number

An unidentified person posing as Chief Secretary has been requesting financial assistance on WhatsApp.

Published: 27th July 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)

Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cyber criminals have started targeting senior bureaucrats including Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra. An unidentified person posing as Chief Secretary has been requesting financial assistance on WhatsApp.

“It has come to the notice of the office of Chief Secretary that a fake telephone number 9315641784 using the photo of Chief Secretary Mahapatra, and is asking people to pay some bills or remit some money,” said a statement from office of the Chief Secretary.

“We want to inform people that there is no such number of the Chief Secretary. The Chief Secretary never asks any one to pay any bill on his behalf or remit money to any account. All are requested to remain alert and careful about such messages,” it said.If anybody has received any such message is requested to inform cyber police station or nearest police station.

“The Chief Secretary will not remain accountable for any transaction done on the basis of these fake messages. Further, we request citizens to remain vigilant about such social media messages coming from accounts bearing photos of administrators, Ministers or renowned persons,” the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Cyber criminals
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp