Cyber criminals attempt to defraud Odisha Chief Secretary using fake WhatsApp number

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cyber criminals have started targeting senior bureaucrats including Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra. An unidentified person posing as Chief Secretary has been requesting financial assistance on WhatsApp.

“It has come to the notice of the office of Chief Secretary that a fake telephone number 9315641784 using the photo of Chief Secretary Mahapatra, and is asking people to pay some bills or remit some money,” said a statement from office of the Chief Secretary.

“We want to inform people that there is no such number of the Chief Secretary. The Chief Secretary never asks any one to pay any bill on his behalf or remit money to any account. All are requested to remain alert and careful about such messages,” it said.If anybody has received any such message is requested to inform cyber police station or nearest police station.

“The Chief Secretary will not remain accountable for any transaction done on the basis of these fake messages. Further, we request citizens to remain vigilant about such social media messages coming from accounts bearing photos of administrators, Ministers or renowned persons,” the statement said.

