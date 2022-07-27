Disabled 10-year-old boy tied to tree for four years by parents

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Challenging human conscience, parents of a 10-year-old physically and mentally-challenged boy have been fastening him to a tree for the last four years in Bijaychandrapur village of Nuagarh panchayat of Kujang block, reportedly to prevent him from loitering as they are unable get him treated for the fear of cost involved.

Sources said the minor’s father Ananat Manna and mother Namita are daily wage labourers. The boy, Saurav, was diagnosed with congenital talipes equinovarus (CTEV) and cerebral palsy when he was six years old. But due to acute poverty, his parents could not afford his treatment. Later Saurav’s condition worsened as he loitered around biting and attacking other children in the locality. As locals panicked, the parents started tying him up to a tree whenever they went out.

“For last four years, we have been tying our son to a tree when we go out, in order to prevent him from loitering. We cannot pay for his medical expense and can’t even get him admitted in the local school. This is our only way of ensuring his safety when we go to work,” said Namita.

The inhumane treatment however caught the attention of locals who volunteered and sought intervention of the administration in February. After getting to know, a team consisting of block social security officer, a school and mass education department official and child protection officer Udayanath Swain visited the village and rescued the minor while counselling his parents to take steps for his treatment and assured other benefits. But after that, no assistance came their way, the parents alleged.

“The administration gave us empty assurance as we have received no help since five months now,” they said. Sources said the boy has neither received Rs 3,000 towards transport allowance nor Banishree scholarship and admission to a special school for cerebral palsy affected children.

Nuagarh sarpanch Debendra Kumar Rout admitted that the child is tied to a tree when their parents go to work. “Parents of the boy need counselling as they have refused to go to Cuttack for his treatment for the fear of losing their daily wages,” he said.

On the other hand, Swain informed that the minor’s parents have been receiving disability pension and ration and his treatment is being affected due to their non-cooperation.

