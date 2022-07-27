Home States Odisha

Odisha: 8.8 lakh registration at employment exchanges

Published: 27th July 2022

Unemployment

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 8.8 lakh unemployed youths have registered in different employment exchanges in the State till April 30 this year, Minister of State for Skill Development and Technical Education Pritiranjan Gharai informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question from Santosh Singh Saluja (Congress), he said of the total registered unemployed youths, 5,81,676 are male and 2,98,499 are female. The Minister said highest 73,126 registrations were done in the state employment exchange, Bhubaneswar while 53,939 registrations were done in the Puri district employment exchange. Similarly, 1,534 unemployed youths have registered with the special employment exchange for physical handicap and 58,701 with the special employment exchange for SC/ST in Bhubaneswar.However, the Minister said there is no proposal from the government to provide stipend of Rs 10,000 to the unemployed youths till they find jobs.

