Home States Odisha

Odisha government faces heat over increasing loan burden

The Finance Minister said the per capita loan burden of Odisha is Rs 22,042 which is lower than many states.

Published: 27th July 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJP and Congress on Tuesday targeted the government in the Assembly for gross financial mismanagement which has led the State to a debt trap. They demanded a White Paper on the economic condition of the State.

Participating in a debate on the admissibility of an adjournment motion notice, the Opposition members claimed that the loan burden of the State as well as the per capita loan burden has increased significantly. While the loan burden has increased to Rs 1.12 lakh crore from Rs 18,900 crore in 1999-2,000, the per capita loan has also gone up from Rs 6,900 in 2000 to Rs 22,042 in 2022-23, they added.  

They alleged that there is no road, no drinking water in villages, industrial units are being closed and the youths are migrating to other states in search of jobs because of the mismanagement of the economy.
In response, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari refuted the opposition allegations stating that Odisha is a leading state in the country in fiscal management  and is in much better position compared to other states. He said that the loan burden of the state is second lowest in the country.

The Finance Minister said the per capita loan burden of Odisha is Rs 22,042 which is lower than many states. He claimed that the loan burden is well within that mandated in FRBM Act. Dissatisfied with the Minister’s reply the BJP and the Congress  members staged a  noisy walk out in the Assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp