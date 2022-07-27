Home States Odisha

Odisha: School locked over teacher’s transfer

Protesting the transfer of a teacher, students and their parents locked Patkumari nodal upper primary school at Koilipur village in Rajnagar block on Tuesday. 

Published: 27th July 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Transferred_EPS

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Protesting the transfer of a teacher, students and their parents locked Patkumari nodal upper primary school at Koilipur village in Rajnagar block on Tuesday. The children and guardians also staged dharna in front of the school gate demanding revocation of the transfer. The school has 160 students from Classes I to VIII. It has six teachers against the sanctioned strength of eight.

Paresh Parida, a parent, said it is wrong on the part of Education officials to transfer teacher Niranjan Behera to another school. “Shortage of teachers will have an adverse impact on the quality of education and performance of students. Repeated requests to the authorities concerned to fill up the vacant posts have fallen on deaf ears,” he alleged. A student’s mother said the protest will continue if the teacher’s transfer order is not revoked and vacant posts are not filled up soon.

Contacted, block education officer (BEO) of Rajnagar Manoranjan Sethi said the primary school in Badakota has only two teachers. “Since last month, a lady teacher of the school is on maternity leave. So we transferred a teacher from Patkumari school to the one in Badakota. We will soon appoint more teachers in both the schools,” the BEO added.

Dharna demanding removal of principal
Rourkela: Students of Eklavya Residential Model School in Sundargarh’s Kuanrmunda block staged dharna on Tuesday demanding removal of principal Gyana Ranjan Tripathy. The agitating students from Classes X to XII alleged that the principal misbehaved and beat them. He also misbehaved with staff members in presence of students. Panposh Sub-Collector Daulat Chandrakar and district welfare officer Pabitra Mohan Pradhan reached the spot and pacified the students. Pradhan said the protest was called off after the students were assured that the principal will be removed and other issues will be solved soon. Incidentally, the principal reportedly met with a road accident and suffered leg injuries 
on the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp