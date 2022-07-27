Odisha: School locked over teacher’s transfer

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Protesting the transfer of a teacher, students and their parents locked Patkumari nodal upper primary school at Koilipur village in Rajnagar block on Tuesday. The children and guardians also staged dharna in front of the school gate demanding revocation of the transfer. The school has 160 students from Classes I to VIII. It has six teachers against the sanctioned strength of eight.

Paresh Parida, a parent, said it is wrong on the part of Education officials to transfer teacher Niranjan Behera to another school. “Shortage of teachers will have an adverse impact on the quality of education and performance of students. Repeated requests to the authorities concerned to fill up the vacant posts have fallen on deaf ears,” he alleged. A student’s mother said the protest will continue if the teacher’s transfer order is not revoked and vacant posts are not filled up soon.

Contacted, block education officer (BEO) of Rajnagar Manoranjan Sethi said the primary school in Badakota has only two teachers. “Since last month, a lady teacher of the school is on maternity leave. So we transferred a teacher from Patkumari school to the one in Badakota. We will soon appoint more teachers in both the schools,” the BEO added.

Dharna demanding removal of principal

Rourkela: Students of Eklavya Residential Model School in Sundargarh’s Kuanrmunda block staged dharna on Tuesday demanding removal of principal Gyana Ranjan Tripathy. The agitating students from Classes X to XII alleged that the principal misbehaved and beat them. He also misbehaved with staff members in presence of students. Panposh Sub-Collector Daulat Chandrakar and district welfare officer Pabitra Mohan Pradhan reached the spot and pacified the students. Pradhan said the protest was called off after the students were assured that the principal will be removed and other issues will be solved soon. Incidentally, the principal reportedly met with a road accident and suffered leg injuries

on the day.

