One held for duping youth of Rs 10 lakh on job promise

The accused also handed over a fake appointment letter to the victim in March 2022 and when the victim went to the Tata Steels office in Kalinga Nagar to join, the authorities said it was fake.

JAJPUR: Jajpur Sadar police on Tuesday arrested Pradyumna Kumar Nayak of Faridabad village in Kendrapara district for allegedly duping a youth of Rs 10.20 lakh on the pretext of providing him a job. 
According to a complaint filed with Jajpur Sadar police by Pratyush Kumar Sahoo of Malapada village under Bhuinpur panchayat in Jajpur district, Nayak came in contact with him in 2020 and claimed to be an official of Tata Steels located in Kalinga Nagar. He asked Sahoo to pay Rs10 lakh on the promise of providing a job in Tata Steel, Kalinga Nagar. Sahoo transferred Rs 10.20 lakh to the accounts of the accused and his wife in installments.

The accused also handed over a fake appointment letter to the victim in March 2022 and when the victim went to the Tata Steels office in Kalinga Nagar to join, the authorities said it was fake, the complainant further mentioned.

Realising that he has been duped, he asked the fraudster to refund his money to which the accused agreed. But the next time Sahoo wanted to contact him, his phone remained switched off.  The victim finally approached the police and an investigation started after a case was registered.

After raiding several hide outs of the accused at different places, police managed to nab the accused late on Monday night. Jajpur Sadar Police station IIC Manas Ranjan Chakra said the accused had taken Rs10.20 lakh from the victim. “ We will analyse the bank statements of the accused and his wife to detect the money which has been transferred by the complainant,” he said. The accused was produced in court on Tuesday and later remanded in judicial custody.

