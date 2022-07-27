Home States Odisha

Single teachers run PG departments in Kalahandi varsity

Kalahandi University is about to complete two years of its establishment, yet its post-graduate departments are being run by a single teacher each.

Published: 27th July 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Uma Shankar Kar
Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Kalahandi University is about to complete two years of its establishment, yet its post-graduate departments are being run by a single teacher each. Postgraduate courses are being offered in 16 subjects with each department having a sanctioned strength of one professor, two associate professors and four assistant professors.

However, against a total requirement of 112 teaching faculty, 95 (16 professors, 30 associate professors and 49 assistant professors) are lying vacant.In 2019, the State government had upgraded Bhawanipatna Government Autonomous College to Kalahandi Unitary University. About a year ago, in August 2021, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced University Grants Commission recognition to the university under Section 2(F) of UGC Act, 1956.

The university has around 500 post-graduate students. In absence of professors, junior lecturers and readers of the degree colleges affiliated to the university are stepping up as guest faculty. With 49 degree colleges, five nursing colleges and one physiotherapy college of Kalahandi and Nuapada districts affiliated to the University, the junior lecturers of these colleges besides guest faculty manage all the PG classes. Recruitment of faculty members, sources added, has been held up due to litigation in various courts challenging the Odisha University Act of 2020..

Similarly, there is also an acute shortage of non-teaching staff in the University. For instance, of four posts of laboratory assistants, three are vacant and out of 27 posts of laboratory attendants, 24 are yet to be filled up. There is no head clerk, junior assistant, cashier and PET in the university. There are no librarians either.

Unfortunately, the non-teaching staff structure is yet to be finalised by State Government and staff selection board has not conducted recruitment to fill up vacancies.Vice Chancellor Sanjaya Satpathy said the University is getting teaching faculty in phases and soon all positions will be filled. “We are conducting academic works with the help of guest faculty effectively. There has been no compromise on quality of teaching,” he asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalahandi University
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp