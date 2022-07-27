Home States Odisha

Students, teachers vow to protect mangrove forests in Astaranga

In a first of its kind initiative, over 5,000 students, teachers and nature lovers pledged to protect the mangrove ecosystem in Astaranga block of Puri on Tuesday. 

Published: 27th July 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Students taking pledge to protect mangrove ecosystem in Puri's Astaranga | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a first of its kind initiative, over 5,000 students, teachers and nature lovers pledged to protect the mangrove ecosystem in Astaranga block of Puri on Tuesday. They also vowed to fight river pollution and promote greenery. The oath taking ceremony was organised by 'Odisha Paryavaran Sanrakshan Abhiyan' in association with Puri Wildlife Division on the eve of 'International Day for the Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystem - 2022'. 

The event was formally inaugurated by Puri Wildlife DFO P Ramaswamy at Maa Basulei Bidyapitha in presence of other dignitaries. Astaranga, that is surrounded by water bodies and mangrove ecosystem, has utmost importance in saving the local community from natural disasters, said founder trustee of the Abhiyan Soumya Ranjan Biswal. "Environmentalists and local authorities are aware of the vitality of mangrove forest but the local community has little knowledge of it," he added.

The event organisers said the forest has become a dumping yard which is harming the natural habitat. The initiative focused on educating school students as well as residents of Astaranga about the importance of mangrove ecosystem and ways to take care of it for their own good, they said. On the day, a memorandum was handed over to the Forest department on creation of mangrove protection squad. 

Members from the Centre for Environmental Studies, Eco-Club and Orissa Environmental Society participated in the event. Astaranga tehsildar Rajalaxmi Nayak, OES secretary Jayakrushna Panigrahi, State Biju Patnaik Wildlife Awardee Bichitranand Biswal and forest officials were present.

