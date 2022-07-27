Home States Odisha

Workshop to sensitise cops on human trafficking

A human trafficking unit is functional besides units to investigate crimes against women in every district.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: To sensitize police officers on the investigation procedure pertaining to human trafficking and rehabilitation, Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAW & CW), CID CB, Odisha in collaboration with UNICEF organised a two-day workshop at the Zilla Parishad conference hall here on Tuesday. The workshop saw participation of police officers from the rank of sub-inspector to additional superintendent of police rom 12 districts. The ADG, CAW & CW, CID CB, Rekha Lohani inaugurated the workshop in presence of IG Police, Northern Range, Deepak Kumar and Sambalpur SP B. Gangadhar.

Lohani said, “because of  lack of awareness, human trafficking is aggravating. A human trafficking unit is functional besides units to investigate crimes against women in every district. The workshop aims at training and capacity building of the officers of the units.”  As many as 137 cases of human trafficking had been reported last year in Odisha and 120 persons chargesheeted, informed Lohani.

