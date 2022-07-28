2 students, headmaster in Balasore touch live wire, hurt

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Two students and the headmaster of a primary school in Balasore district sustained critical injuries after coming in contact with a live wire on Wednesday. The injured were identified as Jayanta Pradhan and Deepak Khilar, both Class VII students of Nachhipur Primary School in Ward no-19 of Soro municipality and headmaster Jayanta Mohanty. The mishap took place during school hours in the morning.

Sources said on Tuesday night, unidentified miscreants unsuccessfully tried to steal the motor installed on the school premises for lifting water. After disconnecting the electricity wire attached to the motor, they threw it on the ground before fleeing the spot.

The next morning, Pradhan and Khilar were playing near the motor when they came in contact with the live wire lying on the ground. Headmaster Mohanty, who was nearby, rushed to save them but he too received electric shocks. Subsequently, other staff members of the school reached the spot and set the trio free from the wire with the help of a dry bamboo pole and also disconnected the power supply from the source.

The students and the headmaster sustained critical burn injuries and were rushed to Soro hospital. They were later shifted to FM Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated. A school staffer said the condition of the trio is critical.

