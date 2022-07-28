Home States Odisha

2 students, headmaster in Balasore touch live wire, hurt

The students and the headmaster sustained critical burn injuries and were rushed to Soro hospital.

Published: 28th July 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  Two students and the headmaster of a primary school in Balasore district sustained critical injuries after coming in contact with a live wire on Wednesday. The injured were identified as Jayanta Pradhan and Deepak Khilar, both Class VII students of Nachhipur Primary School in Ward no-19 of Soro municipality and headmaster Jayanta Mohanty. The mishap took place during school hours in the morning.  
Sources said on Tuesday night, unidentified miscreants unsuccessfully tried to steal the motor installed on the school premises for lifting water. After disconnecting the electricity wire attached to the motor, they threw it on the ground before fleeing the spot.

The next morning, Pradhan and Khilar were playing near the motor when they came in contact with the live wire lying on the ground. Headmaster Mohanty, who was nearby, rushed to save them but he too received electric shocks. Subsequently, other staff members of the school reached the spot and set the trio free from the wire with the help of a dry bamboo pole and also disconnected the power supply from the source.

The students and the headmaster sustained critical burn injuries and were rushed to Soro hospital. They were later shifted to FM Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated. A school staffer said the condition of the trio is critical.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp