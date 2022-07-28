BJP demands CB probe into mid-day meal scam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking a tough stand on the pilferage of rice under mid-day meal scheme now called Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM-Poshan) in Koraput and other districts, the BJP on Wednesday demanded a probe by the State Crime Branch.

Dubbing the mid-day meal (MDM) scam in Jeypore block of Koraput district as a tip of the iceberg, BJP Chief Whip in Odisha Assembly Mohan Majhi told a media conference here that the objective of the supplementary nutrition programme has been defeated by the BJD government by promoting corruption.

“Reports of massive corruption in the implementation of the PM-Poshan has come to the notice of the party from Nuapada, Balangir and other districts of western Odisha. Shortfall of 4-5 kg of rice in each gunny bag of 50 kg capacity is reported from many schools. This needs a thorough probe by a competent agency of the government,” Majhi said.

Coming down heavily on the State government for transferring a couple of cluster resource centre coordinator (CRCC), teachers and data entry officers after the rice bungling in few schools of Jeypore block came to notice, Majhi said no action has been initiated against the private agencies supplying rice and the officials in charge of monitoring.

Alleging that the corruption in the PM-Poshan scheme is deep rooted and crores of rupees are embezzled by vested interest groups with political patronage, Majhi said the government has closed its eyes as the scheme is benefiting a large number of people belonging to the ruling party.

All attempts by the Opposition parties for a debate on the issue in the Assembly proved futile as the Speaker did not allow a discussion. This clearly shows that the government is scared of a discussion as many skeletons will tumble out from the Civil Supplies and School Education departments once the matter is debated in the House, he added.

The PM-Poshan is a centrally sponsored scheme for providing one hot cooked meal in government and government-aided schools from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

