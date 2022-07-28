Have faith in justice delivery system: Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday called upon the newly recruited Assistant Public Prosecutors (APPs) to devote wholeheartedly to serve people and help realise the vision of a just and equitable society.

Addressing an orientation programme of 41 newly recruited APPs, organised at the convention centre of the Lok Seva Bhawan, the Chief Minister said, “Everyone is equal before law. This should not just remain a maxim. The poorest of the poor should experience it and should have absolute faith in our justice delivery system.”

Congratulating the APPs, the Chief Minister said most of the new recruits are highly qualified having varied experience in different courts of the state. This augurs well for the delivery of justice.“I am sure that the APPs will put in their best of efforts in service of the poor and the disadvantaged,” he added.

Stating that the conviction rate in Odisha needs further improvement, the Chief Minister said technology is one of the most significant components of the 5T initiative and it is being applied to provide justice in a quick and transparent manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Home Tusharkanti Behera advised the new recruits to work with honesty and transparency. He outlined the efforts of the government for quick delivery of justice.

Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra asked the APPs to work earnestly to win the trust and confidence of the clients who mostly belong to the disadvantaged section of society.

In his welcome address, Additional Chief Secretary Home Sanjeev Chopra said the recruitment will help strengthen the criminal justice system in the state. Sharing their experience, new APPs said they are happy with the technology based recruitment and appreciated the transparency in the system.

