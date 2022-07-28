Odisha: 94 per cent Science, 89 per cent Commerce students clear Plus Two exams

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 94 per cent (pc) students in Science and 89 pc in Commerce successfully cleared the annual Plus II exams, results of which were declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Wednesday. Announcing the results, School and Mass Education (SME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said 94.12 pc of students cleared the exams in the Science stream, while 89.20 pc passed in Commerce.

With 94.52 pc success rate in Science and 90.71 pc in Commerce, girls outperformed boys in both the streams. The overall pass percentage of boys stood at 93.80 in Science and 88.32 in Commerce.The results of Arts and Vocational streams will be announced on August 8, the Minister said.The pass percentage of both Science and Commerce this year was relatively less compared to the previous year, which was 95.15 and 94.96 respectively in 2021.

However, the SME authorities said results this year has been satisfactory and better than what used to be in the pre-pandemic years. “Despite Covid-19 challenges and exams being held in offline mode, students have performed well. The 30 pc reduction in syllabus also helped the students in preparing for the exams,” Dash said. According to the CHSE, of a total 78,077 students in Science stream, 76,604 had appeared in the exams and 72,106 were successful.

A total 50,157 students passed in first division, while 14,932 secured second division and 6,910 students got third division. The number of Science students, who scored above 90 pc was 1,124 -- over 50 pc less than the previous year. Nayagarh district recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.11, while Phulbani remained at the bottom with 76.81 pc.

On the other hand, 23,726 students appeared the Commerce exams, of which 21,165 secured pass marks. As many as 10,863 students secured first division, while 5,053 were placed in second division. Another 5,242 students cleared the papers with third division. The number of Commerce students who scored above 90 pc was 273. Last year the figure was 149. Boudh recorded 100 pc result, while Deogarh recorded the lowest pass percentage of 61.53.

Hundred per cent result was recorded in 393 higher secondary schools in Science stream and 134 schools in Commerce. No school reported Nil result in either of the streams this year. The Minister said those not satisfied with their results are likely to be allowed to apply for re-addition after publication of Arts and Vocation Education results. Dash also clarified that the classes will be conducted with 100 pc syllabus from the new academic session. The method of assessment, however, will be decided by the Council at a later stage.

