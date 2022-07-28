Odisha: Criminal killed in police encounter

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A notorious criminal, Rundu Mallick, was killed in an encounter with police at Gopalpur in Khantapada under Bahanaga block here on Wednesday. A sub-inspector (SI) of Gopalpur police outpost, identified as Krishna Pingua, sustained injuries in the incident.

Over 30 criminal cases were pending against Rundu in different police stations of Balasore district. The criminal had managed to evade arrest multiple times in the past. Sources said in the evening, Rundu along with around seven of his gang members was plotting to commit a crime at the backyard of his house at Boripada. On a tip-off, a team of Gopalpur police led by SI Krishna raided the place.

On seeing the cops, other gang members fled the spot but Rundu was caught by Krishna. In order to escape, the criminal took out a chopper and attacked the SI. In retaliation, other policemen present there opened fire at Rundu.

Police immediately took Rundu to Soro hospital where the doctor declared him dead. The injured SI was rushed to Khantapada hospital and later shifted to FM Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated. A police team has been deployed near the criminal’s house to prevent any law and order situation.

Four days to retire, DEO lands in Vigilance net

Kendrapara: Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday arrested district education officer (DEO) Sanjeeb Singh while accepting `20,000 bribe from a grade IV employee Santosh Kumar Kundu of Nimapursasana High School under Pattamundai block for cancellation of his transfer order and modification of the same to another place. Singh had four more days to retire from government service when the Vigilance laid a trap basing on the complaint of Kundu and caught the officer red-handed. The entire bribe money has also been recovered. Singh’s residential houses in Kendrapara, Cuttack and Balasore are being searched.

BALASORE: A notorious criminal, Rundu Mallick, was killed in an encounter with police at Gopalpur in Khantapada under Bahanaga block here on Wednesday. A sub-inspector (SI) of Gopalpur police outpost, identified as Krishna Pingua, sustained injuries in the incident. Over 30 criminal cases were pending against Rundu in different police stations of Balasore district. The criminal had managed to evade arrest multiple times in the past. Sources said in the evening, Rundu along with around seven of his gang members was plotting to commit a crime at the backyard of his house at Boripada. On a tip-off, a team of Gopalpur police led by SI Krishna raided the place. On seeing the cops, other gang members fled the spot but Rundu was caught by Krishna. In order to escape, the criminal took out a chopper and attacked the SI. In retaliation, other policemen present there opened fire at Rundu. Police immediately took Rundu to Soro hospital where the doctor declared him dead. The injured SI was rushed to Khantapada hospital and later shifted to FM Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated. A police team has been deployed near the criminal’s house to prevent any law and order situation. Four days to retire, DEO lands in Vigilance net Kendrapara: Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday arrested district education officer (DEO) Sanjeeb Singh while accepting `20,000 bribe from a grade IV employee Santosh Kumar Kundu of Nimapursasana High School under Pattamundai block for cancellation of his transfer order and modification of the same to another place. Singh had four more days to retire from government service when the Vigilance laid a trap basing on the complaint of Kundu and caught the officer red-handed. The entire bribe money has also been recovered. Singh’s residential houses in Kendrapara, Cuttack and Balasore are being searched.