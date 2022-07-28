Private bus owners on stir, passengers bear the brunt 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Passengers in Bargarh town had a harrowing experience on Wednesday as the Private Bus Owners Association in Bargarh resorted to agitation and suspended bus services protesting the decision of the district administration to shift them to the new bus stand. They also raised voice against construction of boundary wall at the present bus stand.

Over 120 buses ply from Bargarh to different places across the state besides to neighbouring Chhatisgarh every day. Due to the agitation, all the private buses stayed off the road much to the inconvenience of the commuters.

Secretary of Bargarh private bus owners association Najju Seikh said, the place where the new bus stand has been developed does not have adequate facilities to run the services smoothly. “Though we had informed the district administration about the same, they did not take any steps forcing us to continue operating from the existing bus stand,” Seikh said .

Last week the administration issued a notice to the association to shift to the new terminus. Despite request from the association to allow few local buses to ply at the existing one, on Tuesday, the officials evicted all private buses from the place. “The new terminus is located in the interior part of the town and by the time private buses reach the main road, most passengers would opt for other city buses and we will lose revenue,” Sheikh informed.

However, the district administration has started constructing a boundary wall at the existing old bus stand. “Once barricaded, the bus stand cannot operate from here. They are deliberately doing this to force us shift to new terminus even though it is not feasible. We oppose the move and will continue the strike for an indefinite period. If need be, we will surrender all the buses,” he stressed.

Executive Officer of Bargarh Municipality, Narayan Dansana said, the new bus stand developed on 2.8 acre of land has all the required facilities. “The association has been demanding a fuel filling station besides some other facilities and we are trying to make those available but it will take some time,” he said adding, the boundary wall is being constructed at the existing bus terminal to protect it and check antisocial activities.

SAMBALPUR: Passengers in Bargarh town had a harrowing experience on Wednesday as the Private Bus Owners Association in Bargarh resorted to agitation and suspended bus services protesting the decision of the district administration to shift them to the new bus stand. They also raised voice against construction of boundary wall at the present bus stand. Over 120 buses ply from Bargarh to different places across the state besides to neighbouring Chhatisgarh every day. Due to the agitation, all the private buses stayed off the road much to the inconvenience of the commuters. Secretary of Bargarh private bus owners association Najju Seikh said, the place where the new bus stand has been developed does not have adequate facilities to run the services smoothly. “Though we had informed the district administration about the same, they did not take any steps forcing us to continue operating from the existing bus stand,” Seikh said . Last week the administration issued a notice to the association to shift to the new terminus. Despite request from the association to allow few local buses to ply at the existing one, on Tuesday, the officials evicted all private buses from the place. “The new terminus is located in the interior part of the town and by the time private buses reach the main road, most passengers would opt for other city buses and we will lose revenue,” Sheikh informed. However, the district administration has started constructing a boundary wall at the existing old bus stand. “Once barricaded, the bus stand cannot operate from here. They are deliberately doing this to force us shift to new terminus even though it is not feasible. We oppose the move and will continue the strike for an indefinite period. If need be, we will surrender all the buses,” he stressed. Executive Officer of Bargarh Municipality, Narayan Dansana said, the new bus stand developed on 2.8 acre of land has all the required facilities. “The association has been demanding a fuel filling station besides some other facilities and we are trying to make those available but it will take some time,” he said adding, the boundary wall is being constructed at the existing bus terminal to protect it and check antisocial activities.