Home States Odisha

Private bus owners on stir, passengers bear the brunt 

Due to the agitation, all the private buses stayed off the road much to the inconvenience of the commuters.

Published: 28th July 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Passengers in Bargarh town had a harrowing experience on Wednesday as the Private Bus Owners Association in Bargarh resorted to agitation and suspended bus services protesting the decision of the district administration to shift them to the new bus stand. They also raised voice against construction of boundary wall at the present bus stand. 

Over 120 buses ply from Bargarh to different places across the state besides to neighbouring Chhatisgarh every day. Due to the agitation, all the private buses stayed off the road much to the inconvenience of the commuters.

Secretary of Bargarh private bus owners association Najju Seikh said, the place where the new bus stand has been developed does not have adequate facilities to run the services smoothly. “Though we had informed the district administration about the same, they did not take any steps forcing us to continue operating from the existing bus stand,” Seikh said . 

Last week the administration issued a notice to the association to shift to the new terminus. Despite request from the association to allow few local buses to ply at the existing one, on Tuesday, the officials evicted all private buses from the place. “The new terminus is located in the interior part of the town and by the time private buses reach the main road, most passengers would opt for other city buses and we will lose revenue,” Sheikh informed. 

However, the district administration has started constructing a boundary wall at the existing old bus stand.  “Once barricaded, the bus stand cannot operate from here. They are deliberately doing this to force us shift to new terminus even though it is not feasible. We oppose the move and will continue the strike for an indefinite period. If need be, we will surrender all the buses,” he stressed.

Executive Officer of Bargarh Municipality, Narayan Dansana said, the new bus stand developed on 2.8 acre of land has all the required facilities. “The association has been demanding a fuel filling station besides some other facilities and we are trying to make those  available but it will take some time,” he said adding, the boundary wall is being constructed at the existing bus terminal to protect it and check antisocial activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC upholds ED's powers, says arrests over money laundering charges 'not arbitrary'
Image used for representational purpose only.
Upsetting trend of student suicides continues in TN as class XI girl hangs herself near Sivakasi
Margaret Alva. (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW| Need to raise people’s issues: Margaret Alva
Ashok Thamarakshan, wife Abhilasha Dubey and daughters Thara and Diya stand beside G-Diya, the aircraft he built during the lockdown in the UK. (Photo | Express)
UK-based Kerala man builds his own plane in lockdown, flies it two years later

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp