Four vehicles used in illegal mining seized

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: At least four heavy vehicles reportedly used for illegal mining of minor minerals were seized in a crackdown by revenue officials within Dharmasala limits on Thursday. Sources said the seizure was made during raids carried out by the tehsil team against illegal mining activities in Baghua black stone quarries in the district.

A senior revenue official, on condition of anonymity, said the four vehicles including three tractors were found carrying black stones illegally.“A team comprising revenue and police officials conducted surprise raids at different mining areas on Baghua hillock. We seized three tractors and one truck which were illegally carrying black granites from the area where more than five quarries are located,” he said.

Tehsildar Swagat Das informed that the seized vehicles were handed over to the local Chadheidhara police outpost and the respective officer-in-charge had been asked to file FIRs against the mining violators.

“The vehicles carrying minerals illegally have violated both Motor Vehicle and Mining rules. The local Regional Transport Officer (RTO) has been directed to take legal action against those who violated MV Act. We along with local police will also lodge FIR against the offenders,” he added.

