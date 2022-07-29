Home States Odisha

Four vehicles used in illegal mining seized

A senior revenue official, on condition of anonymity, said the four vehicles including three tractors were found carrying black stones illegally.

Published: 29th July 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

mining, illegal mining

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: At least four heavy vehicles reportedly used for illegal mining of minor minerals were seized in a crackdown by revenue officials within Dharmasala limits on Thursday. Sources said the seizure was made during raids carried out by the tehsil team against illegal mining activities in Baghua black stone quarries in the district.

A senior revenue official, on condition of anonymity, said the four vehicles including three tractors were found carrying black stones illegally.“A team comprising revenue and police officials conducted surprise raids at different mining areas on Baghua hillock. We seized three tractors and one truck which were illegally carrying black granites from the area where more than five quarries are located,” he said.

Tehsildar Swagat Das informed that the seized vehicles were handed over to the local Chadheidhara police outpost and the respective officer-in-charge had been asked to file FIRs against the mining violators.
“The vehicles carrying minerals illegally have violated both Motor Vehicle and Mining rules. The local Regional Transport Officer (RTO) has been directed to take legal action against those who violated MV Act. We along with local police will also lodge FIR against the offenders,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baghua black stone quarry
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp