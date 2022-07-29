I had great desire for an ST President: Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Droupadi Murmu becoming the 15th President of India has fulfilled a long-cherished desire of Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik who had extended support to her candidature from the beginning and even personally campaigned for her.

In an edit page article published in Odia newspapers on Thursday, Naveen wrote that he had a strong desire for a person from ST community holding the highest Constitutional post of the country.“That is why I had proposed the name of veteran leader and an efficient administrator Dr PA Sangma in the 2012 Presidential election. He not only belonged to the ST community but was also respected and loved by all,” he stated.

Naveen further said Sangma had proved his talent as the Lok Sabha Speaker, one of the reasons why he had proposed his name for the top Constitutional post. “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Murmu’s name as the NDA’s Presidential candidate, I wholeheartedly supported it and urged all cutting across party lines to support her,” he said.

He wrote, Murmu’s election as the President has also strengthened the movement of women empowerment. “Murmu is now the symbol of the country’s sovereignty and a reflection of hopes and aspirations of all the mothers and daughters. It is an impactful moment in the history of women empowerment,” said Naveen.

“It was Biju Babu’s aim that women should come forward in politics and involve themselves in the decision-making process. He had created an example before the country by reserving posts in panchayats and urban local bodies for women,” Naveen wrote.

The Chief Minister said he has only carried forward what was started in the 1990s. Representation of women has increased at the grassroots political level. Out of 30 posts of Zilla Parishad president in the State, 21 are women.

Besides, over 70 lakh women have involved themselves in Mission Shakti activities. “My efforts for reservation of 33 per cent of seats for women in Assemblies and the Parliament are still underway,” Naveen added.

