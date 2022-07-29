Home States Odisha

Nursing student found hanging in classroom

While it was initially suspected to be a case of suicide, the father of the deceased alleged that his daughter may have been murdered.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A first-year BSc student of Gajapati College of Nursing at Ranipentha was found hanging in the classroom under mysterious circumstances on Thursday. The deceased was a native of Gopalpur in Ganjam district and pursuing BSc Nursing in the college.  While it was initially suspected to be a case of suicide, father of the deceased alleged that his daughter may have been murdered.

Ganesh Behera, who visited the classroom with other relatives, pointed out that the ceiling fan to which his daughter tied her dupatta was at a height of 12 feet and there was just one table of around 3.5 feet at the spot. Based on his complaint, police have registered a case of murder under section 302 of the IPC. The girl was believed to be alone in the classroom when the incident took place.

Police reportedly verified the CCTV footage of the study room but no recording was available from 1 am to 8 am, raising further suspicion. While the kin of the deceased were asked to take the body after autopsy, they did not agree and demanded a thorough probe.  Roommates of the deceased said they were awake till 12.30 am to celebrate an inmate’s birthday. After that, they went to bed and claimed that the girl was in her room till 1 am.

As she was missing from the hostel room the next morning, the roommates got suspicious and searched for her in the toilet. At around 8.30 am, they went to the study room only to find her hanging. They raised an alarm and informed police.  The three-story hostel building has only one toilet and a study room on each floor. As the study room was used by the boarders late in the night and early hours, it was never locked, the students said. SDPO RK Pati said police have seized the CCTV console to verify if the footage in the 1 am-8 am window could have been deleted.

