Odisha: Class X student at govt-run tribal residential school found dead

An un-natural death case has been registered but no complaint has been filed by the boy’s parents till now.

Published: 29th July 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

JMM members reach the hospital following the incident | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A Class X student of a government-run tribal residential school was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pandupani village within Tiring police limits here on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Muna Marandi (15) of Dharamdihi village.  

Sources said Marandi went to sleep after dinner on Wednesday night but did not respond when his roommates tried to wake him up the next day. On getting information, the hostel superintendent and other staff informed the boy’s mother Daangi Marandi who immediately reached the hostel and rushed him to Tiring hospital where doctors declared him brought dead

Addressing mediapersons, assistant district welfare officer (ADWO) Suresh Chandra Jitubabu said health condition of Muna was well. He had reportedly played with his roommates after classes in the afternoon and after that, went to the hostel for evening tasks.  After having dinner, he went to sleep but did not wake up the next morning.

As the news spread, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha district vice-president and former MLA Prahalad Purti along with other party workers reached the sub-divisional hospital and demanded Rs 20 lakh insurance to which tribal students are entitled, along with Rs 20,000 from the district Red Cross to the mother of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Tiring IIC Prafulla Kumar Barik said the body has been seized and exact cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives. The district welfare department provided Rs 5,000 as an ex-gratia to the mother of the deceased.  An un-natural death case has been registered but no complaint has been filed by the boy’s parents till now.

Comments

