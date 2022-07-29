Home States Odisha

Orissa HC disposes of 5-year-old RIP Current PIL

The petition had sought direction for safety measures to be put in place to reduce the possible causalities that could result from the said phenomenon.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has drawn the curtains on a PIL filed five years back highlighting the possible dangers posed by the phenomenon of ‘Rip Current’ encountered on Odisha’s east coast beaches. The petition had sought direction for safety measures to be put in place to reduce the possible causalities that could result from the said phenomenon. Social activist Dinabandhu Mishra filed the petition on October 9, 2017.

According to experts, Rip Current is a narrow powerful current of water running perpendicular to the beach extending out in the sea. These currents could extend 200 to 2,500 feet in length but are typically less than 30 feet wide. Rip Currents could move at a speed of 5 miles per hour or faster. They are a hazard to beachgoers and can pull even the strongest swimmers out to the sea.

Counter affidavits were filed by the Home and Revenue and Disaster Management departments detailing several measures for saving lives from the phenomenon, including warnings and awareness generation among people.

Disposing of the PIL, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice S K Panigrahi said, “Having heard counsel for the parties, the court is satisfied that adequate measures have been put in place to deal with the possible dangers caused by Rip Current.”

“While no further directions are considered necessary at this stage, if there is any specific aspect on which the petitioner would require directions, it will always be open for the petitioner to apply afresh to the court”, the bench, however, clarified.

