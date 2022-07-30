20-year-old student ends life, family alleges ragging

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A student of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Bamapada under Industrial police station here was found hanging in his hostel room on Thursday. A native of Batamangala in Puri district, the family of the 20-year-old student alleged that unable to tolerate ragging either involving the staff, classmates or senior students, the youngster was forced to end life.

They have demanded a high level inquiry to ascertain the reason behind the death.

As per his parents, the boy was enrolled in CIPET six months ago in Bamapada. Since the term of the course was for six months and got over, he was about to leave the institution. “He spoke with his mother on Thursday around 10 am over phone and told his mother to go home the same day while she suggested to stay back for a week and then return,” informed the deceased’s uncle Jitendra Pal.

Sources said, in the afternoon when the inmates were having lunch at the hostel, he was absent. As his friends went searching for him to the hostel room, they found the door locked from inside. As they looked through the window, they found the boy hanging from a ceiling fan. The staff and some inmates immediately rushed him to FM medical college and hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, sources added.

Soon, the parents, institution head KK Mohapatra and local police were informed about the incident.

Some of his classmates said that the deceased was stressed for the past four days and was seen talking to someone on mobile phone for hours alone in his hostel room. Despite attempts to contact the institution head, he did not receive any call while the inspector of the police station refused to comment on the issue.

District Intelligence Bureau (DIB) Inspector Brajeswari Bal said a UD case was registered initially by police. The IPC sections of the case may be changed after the post-mortem report comes,” Bal added.

On May 18, a 17-year-old Plus Two student of Prince Residential College in Balasore and belonging to Badatalapada village within Badasahi police station in Mayurbhanj district had also died after allegedly falling off the hostel building though the parents had alleged it as a case of ragging and murder. Though two months have passed, the exact reason behind the death is still not clear.

