KIMS super speciality hospital and cancer centre inaugurated

KIMS has expanded its infrastructure with 1,600-bed fully air-conditioned hospital. The modern complex offers the most advanced healthcare services to patients of Odisha and neighbouring states.

Published: 30th July 2022

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the KIMS super speciality hospital and cancer centre.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the KIMS super speciality hospital and cancer centre here on Friday. The CM went around the KIMS campus on a battery-operated vehicle and appreciated the new facilities. He also praised the patient-friendly initiatives.

“The addition of new facilities will give a major boost to the quality of healthcare services at an affordable price and strengthen KIMS’ commitment to offer best treatment for all ailments in Odisha,” said founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS Achyuta Samanta. The 300-bed super speciality hospital with state-of-art infrastructure has 12 departments. Similarly, the cancer centre has five distinct super speciality departments with high-end facilities. It will be headed by acclaimed radiation oncologist Prof Bidhu Kalyan Mohanti.

Among others, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, president of KIIT and KISS Saswati Bal, Pro-Chancellor Prof Subrat Acharya and KIIT VC Prof Sasmita Samanta were present.

