Objects to lewd comments, Odisha youth gets murdered

JEYPORE: Three persons, including a minor, were arrested by Koraput Police on Friday for murdering a 23-year-old youth who had objected to their passing of lewd comments on the latter’s fiancé on July 22.

A fourth accused, unfortunately, had died the same evening in a road mishap soon after the incident, police said.

On July 22, Bibek Mohanty, a native of Koraput had gone to Kechala Road with his fiancé. On their way back home, the four accused intercepted their bike. Soon, they started passing obscene comments on the girl and grilled Bibek as to why he had taken her to an isolated place. As Bibek protested, the four brutally assaulted him.

They left the injured 23-year-old on the spot and fled. The victim’s fiancé took him to SLN Medical College and Hospital at Koraput in a Bolero and intimated Bibek’s parents. The next day, Bibek’s father Chaudhury Kumar Mohanty reported to Koraput Town Police that some youths snatched away mobile phone and ornaments of his son and his fiancé.

However, as health condition of the youth did not improve, his parents took him to Visakhapatanam for further treatment. On Thursday, Bibek succumbed to his injuries and the whole story turned into a murder case and police finally swung into action. Basing on the FIR, police began probe and learnt that three youths Babula Paraja, Siba Paraja, Dasrathi Paraja and another a minor of Rangabali Kumba village were involved in the incident.

When a police team, went to arrest the accused on Friday, they found out that Babula had already died in a road accident a few hours after the incident on July 22. Police arrested two youths and produced them before a court while the minor was taken to a juvenile forum. Koraput ASP Bimal Kant Brahma informed that two cases - one under murder charges against three persons and another for road mishap - have been registered.

Man sets in-laws house ablaze

Bhawanipatna: Following a family dispute, a man allegedly set his in-laws house on fire in Balagaon under Kalampur block on Friday. At around 3 am when Baruna Majhi and his wife Dalimba were fast asleep, a miscreant began splashing petrol through the window of their house eventually setting it ablaze. After coming to know about the incident, their neighbours extinguished the fire and took them to Kalampur Community Health Centre (CHC) from where Majhi, who had sustained 30 pc burn injuries, was later shifted to Bhawanipatna Government Hospital. Investigation is underway and police are yet to nab the accused.

