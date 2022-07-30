Odisha: Diarrhoea spreads to Kalyansingpur, 10 affected

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After Kashipur, diarrhoea has so reportedly claimed one life and affected 10 persons in Kalyansingpur block of Rayagada district. Sources said the water-borne disease started in Sikarapai area in the block three days ago. However, Rayagada DPM Rajesh Patnaik denied any death but admitted that some people have been affected.

“Five persons are being treated at Sikarapai hospital and health teams have been mobilised to the affected areas in the block. Meanwhile, a team from Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) Bhubaneswar visited the affected villages of Kashipur block for second time on Friday and collected water samples from different sources used for consumption by the villagers and also took stool samples of patients.

Dr Pal, heading the RMRC team said, “lack of awareness about personal hygiene and consumption of polluted water are mostly responsible for spreading of the disease.” Given the declining cases, it seems the disease would not spread any further, he hoped.

On Friday, 51 patients including 27 under observation, were undergoing treatment at four hospitals. Casualty has been nil during last two days, as per district health office records. However, unofficial sources claimed cholera continues to spread and the number of infected persons has gone up to 325 in around 25 villages under the block, with the death toll being 13 so far in Kashipur block alone.

