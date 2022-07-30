Home States Odisha

Odisha: Diarrhoea spreads to Kalyansingpur, 10 affected

After Kashipur, diarrhoea has so reportedly claimed one life and affected 10 persons in Kalyansingpur block of Rayagada district. 

Published: 30th July 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Diarrhoea

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  After Kashipur, diarrhoea has so reportedly claimed one life and affected 10 persons in Kalyansingpur block of Rayagada district. Sources said the water-borne disease started in Sikarapai area in the block three days ago.  However, Rayagada DPM Rajesh Patnaik denied any death but admitted that some people have been affected.

“Five persons are being treated at Sikarapai hospital and health teams have been mobilised to the affected areas in the block. Meanwhile, a team from Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) Bhubaneswar visited the affected villages of Kashipur block for second time on Friday and collected water samples from different sources used for consumption by the villagers and also took stool samples of patients. 

Dr Pal, heading the RMRC team said, “lack of awareness about personal hygiene and consumption of polluted water are mostly responsible for spreading of the disease.” Given the declining cases, it seems the disease would not spread any further, he hoped.

On Friday,  51 patients including 27 under observation, were undergoing treatment at four hospitals. Casualty has been nil during last two days, as per district health office records. However, unofficial sources claimed cholera continues to spread and the number of infected persons has gone up to 325 in around 25 villages under the block, with the death toll being 13 so far in Kashipur block alone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diarrhoea outbreak Kalyansingpur
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp