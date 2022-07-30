Odisha: Teacher arrested on charges of trying to ‘poison’ mid-day meal

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A teacher of Bhatisal Guda Upper Primary School in Nabarangpur municipality was arrested by police on charges of trying to add poison to mid-day meal being cooked for students in the school on Friday. The arrest was made after the mid-day meal management committee members lodged a complaint with the police.

Sources said the teacher Rachita Raut entered the school kitchen with a small packet in her hand on Friday and was about to add it to the food when the staff working there stopped her. Infuriated, Rachita reportedly beat up the staff while recording every detail on her mobile phone. The staff forcefully took away the packet suspected to be rat poison, from the teacher and complained to the committee, sources added.

Soon after, a complaint was lodged with the Nabarangpur Police Station by the committee alleging that Rachita threatened to mix poison in mid-day meal and also abused the chefs. Basing on the complaint, police arrested the teacher.

Students of the school also corroborated the teacher’s intention and stated that, “today , the teacher threatened us that she will kill all the students with poison.” The headmistress of the school Kamini Sahu expressed anguish over the matter and said Rachita has been misbehaving with her and the staff many times. “Today Rachita fought with the cooks as they refused to let her add the poison to the food,” she said adding that she has complained against her many times to Block Education Officer (BEO) but no action was taken. However, refuting all the allegations, Rachita said all these claims are false and baseless. She has been posted in the school on deputation for the last seven months.

Nabarangpur IIC Naresh Pradhan said, a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the accused. “The accused has also lodged a counter FIR against the headmistress alleging that she has instigated the school staff against her and falsely implicated her,” informed Pradhan.

