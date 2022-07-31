Home States Odisha

2,792 villages in Odisha to get 4G service

The project will be executed by BSNL using Atmanirbhar Bharat’s 4G technology stack and will be funded through Universal Service Obligation Fund.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 2,792 unconnected villages in Odisha will be connected with 4G service soon. The Centre had recently approved a Rs 26,316 crore project that will enable coverage to 29,616 uncovered villages of the country. Union Minister for Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has awarded the service expansion project to State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

A total 19,722 towers will be set up across India under the project. Odisha has the highest villages to be connected for which more than 3,000 towers will be set up. Vaishnaw said digital inclusion and connectivity for all is an integral part of ‘antyodaya’ vision of the government. The project will be executed by BSNL using Atmanirbhar Bharat’s 4G technology stack and will be funded through Universal Service Obligation Fund.

“The project is a significant step to provide mobile connectivity in rural areas. It will not only promote delivery of various e-governance services, banking services, tele-medicine, tele-education through mobile broadband, but also generate employment in rural areas,” he said.

The project has a provision to include 20 per cent additional villages on account of rehabilitation, new-settlements, withdrawal of services by existing operators. In addition, hundreds of villages having only 2G/3G connectivity will be upgraded to 4G in the State.

The highest 465 villages in Kandhamal district will be connected with 4G service besides 238 villages in Gajapati, 203 each in Kalahandi and Rayagada, 196 in Sundargarh, 194 in Ganjam, 270 in Koraput, 165 in Mayurbhanj, 130 in Nayagarh, 118 in Boudh and 102 in Malkangiri district.

Similarly, 83 unconnected villages in Deogarh, 81 in Sambalpur, 57 in Angul, 41 in Jajpur, 37 in Cuttack, 28 in Nuapada, 16 in Bhadrak, 15 in Nabarangpur, 12 in Bargarh, 11 in Balasore and 10 in Dhenkanal will also be connected.

MOBILE CONNECTIVITY

Project to be executed by BSNL using Atmanirbhar Bharat’s 4G technology stack

 19,722 towers to be set up across India
 Highest 3,000 towers to come up in Odisha

4G for Villages

Kandhamal - 465
Gajapati - 238
Kalahandi, Rayagada- 203 each
Sundargarh - 196
Ganjam - 194
Koraput - 270
Mayurbhanj - 165

