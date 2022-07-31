Bargarh bandh over student’s death

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Normal life came to a standstill in Bargarh town on Saturday after the residents in large numbers observed a 12-hour bandh protesting alleged negligence of authorities of Vikash First Step Primary School in Bargarh, which led to the death of a class 1 student of the school.

According to reports, on July 20, Adityaraj Sahu, a class-I student of the school sustained critical injuries after falling from the slide in the playground of the school. While the child eventually succumbed to his injuries on July 23 after developing complications, the family of the child as well as locals alleged negligence of school authorities in handling the child post-injury.

A relative Sridhar Das alleged, “Aditya had received severe injuries on the forehead after falling from the slide. By the time we reached the school, the authorities had not given proper medical attention to him so we rushed him to the hospital. He was also bleeding profusely, which the school staff tried to suppress and they had also changed his shirt.” The school authorities did not give proper information about the injury to the parents otherwise Aditya could have been saved, he further alleged.

Due to the bandh called under the aegis of Bargarh Sachetan Nagarik Committee, all the government and private offices, courts, educational institutions, banks and financial institutions, shops and markets remained closed while vehicles remained off the roads. Apart from residents, several organizations including Bargarh Journalists Association, District Bar Association and political parties also extended their support to the bandh.

The agitators were also seen picketing at several places in the town demanding strict inquiry into the death and legal action against the authorities of Vikash First Step Primary School. They appealed the district administration to take steps to ensure implementation of safety measures and security of students in every private school in Bargarh. Prior to the bandh, a group of parents had gone to discuss with the school authorities protesting the death of the child on July 25, but the police reportedly registered a case against nine persons. The agitators also demanded the police to withdraw the case.

