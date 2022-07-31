Home States Odisha

Death of B.Sc Nursing student: Police spread to roommates’ native to gather info

Initially, though police suspected it to be a case of suicide, her father alleged that his daughter was murdered.

Published: 31st July 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Police_EPS__

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Sixty hours after the mysterious death of a first year B.Sc Nursing student on the campus of a private nursing college at Ranipentha under Paralakhemundi police limits in Gajapati district, two police teams have been sent to Rayagada and Ganjam to speak to the deceased’s roommates who along with other student vacated hostel as per the direction of the authorities.

The deceased belonging to Gopalpur village under Chamakhandi police limits in Ganjam district was found hanging from the ceiling of the hostel study room on Thursday. Initially though police suspected it to be a case of suicide, her father Ramesh Behera alleged that his daughter was murdered. Basing on the complaint, police registered a murder case under CrPC 303, 201 and 34.After postmortem, parents of the deceased returned to Gopalpur with the body for cremation.

“While the examination of hard disc is underway, we are trying to record the statements of roommates and college authorities,” said SDPO RK Pati. Since all the students vacated the hostel and roommates of deceased belong to Rayagada and Ganjam, two police teams have been sent to their villages to find more about the incident, he added.

Gajapati SP Jayaram Satpathy said basing on the information and evidences, we will solve the mystery soon. On the other hand, the parents of the deceased said they would take up the issue at different levels and seek justice after cremation rites are over.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp