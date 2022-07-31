Death of B.Sc Nursing student: Police spread to roommates’ native to gather info

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Sixty hours after the mysterious death of a first year B.Sc Nursing student on the campus of a private nursing college at Ranipentha under Paralakhemundi police limits in Gajapati district, two police teams have been sent to Rayagada and Ganjam to speak to the deceased’s roommates who along with other student vacated hostel as per the direction of the authorities.

The deceased belonging to Gopalpur village under Chamakhandi police limits in Ganjam district was found hanging from the ceiling of the hostel study room on Thursday. Initially though police suspected it to be a case of suicide, her father Ramesh Behera alleged that his daughter was murdered. Basing on the complaint, police registered a murder case under CrPC 303, 201 and 34.After postmortem, parents of the deceased returned to Gopalpur with the body for cremation.

“While the examination of hard disc is underway, we are trying to record the statements of roommates and college authorities,” said SDPO RK Pati. Since all the students vacated the hostel and roommates of deceased belong to Rayagada and Ganjam, two police teams have been sent to their villages to find more about the incident, he added.

Gajapati SP Jayaram Satpathy said basing on the information and evidences, we will solve the mystery soon. On the other hand, the parents of the deceased said they would take up the issue at different levels and seek justice after cremation rites are over.

BERHAMPUR: Sixty hours after the mysterious death of a first year B.Sc Nursing student on the campus of a private nursing college at Ranipentha under Paralakhemundi police limits in Gajapati district, two police teams have been sent to Rayagada and Ganjam to speak to the deceased’s roommates who along with other student vacated hostel as per the direction of the authorities. The deceased belonging to Gopalpur village under Chamakhandi police limits in Ganjam district was found hanging from the ceiling of the hostel study room on Thursday. Initially though police suspected it to be a case of suicide, her father Ramesh Behera alleged that his daughter was murdered. Basing on the complaint, police registered a murder case under CrPC 303, 201 and 34.After postmortem, parents of the deceased returned to Gopalpur with the body for cremation. “While the examination of hard disc is underway, we are trying to record the statements of roommates and college authorities,” said SDPO RK Pati. Since all the students vacated the hostel and roommates of deceased belong to Rayagada and Ganjam, two police teams have been sent to their villages to find more about the incident, he added. Gajapati SP Jayaram Satpathy said basing on the information and evidences, we will solve the mystery soon. On the other hand, the parents of the deceased said they would take up the issue at different levels and seek justice after cremation rites are over.