Diarrhoea outbreak: Ten affected in Odisha's Gajapati district

District administration has reportedly directed health officials to initiate measures to contain the disease from further spreading.

Published: 31st July 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: There seems to be no let up in rising diarrhoea cases in P.Govindpur under Mohona block of Gajapati district with more than 10 persons including two minor boys affected in the village since Friday evening. On Saturday, 10 persons were rushed to Mohona hospital, of which a woman patient was referred to MKCGMCH while the rest are stable, informed hospital in-charge Dr Namita Panda. “Use of contaminated water is the reason behind the spread of the disease in the village. Despite facilities at the hospital, the affected persons take help of quacks and that aggravates the disease,” she said.

PH executive engineer Prakash Das accompanied the health team comprising of two doctors, an epidemiologist and health workers to Govindpur village. While the health team created awareness, advised the residents to consume boiled water and maintain hygiene, the PH officials collected sample from seven water sources for testing.

District administration has reportedly directed health officials to initiate measures to contain the disease from further spreading. The water-borne disease was first reported in the village on July 26 affecting 10 persons, of which nine recovered while a minor girl died during treatment. Soon, a health team of Mohona hospital with health workers had reached the village and distributed halazone tablets, ORS and medicines to suspected patients.

