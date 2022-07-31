ED attaches assets worth Rs 3.92 crore of former BJD MLA Pravat Biswal, Firm

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached assets worth Rs 3.92 crore of former BJD MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal and M/s Media Guru Consultants Private Limited in connection with the high-profile ponzi scam.

The attached movable and immovable assets include Rs 25 lakh bank balance of Biswal in SBI’s Cuttack branch and immovable property of Media Guru at Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

ED was investigating into money laundering basing on FIRs and chargesheets filed by Economic Offences Wing of Odisha Crime Branch and the CBI against M/s Seashore Group of Companies, which was one of the firms involved in the ponzi scam. Biswal, a former legislator of Cuttack-Choudwar, had faced CBI probe in the matter before ED stepped in.

The Central agency sources said, the companies had diverted the tainted money into acquiring different movable and immovable properties. They collected huge amount of money from public out of which Rs 25 lakh was reportedly diverted to former MLA Biswal and his family members and Rs 4 crore was transferred to Media Guru to set up a news channel named STV Samachar.

ED had earlier attached property worth Rs 258 crore by issuing four provisional attachment orders which were confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority under PMLA. The agency had also filed prosecution complaint before Special Court (PMLA).

In September 2017, CBI had arrested Biswal in connection with multi-crore Seashore Group chit fund scam. It was alleged that Seashore’s managing director Prashant Dash had made a payment of Rs 25 lakh to the former MLA in two installments as protection money for allowing smooth operations of the company in his constituency. They alleged that the amount was received in the account of his wife.

Invoking Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED attached the assets in connection with the ponzi scam involving fraudulent collection of deposits from depositors for issue of preferential shares by enrolling them as members of the cooperative societies.

These companies were neither registered as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India nor listed in National Stock Exchange. They were not authorised to collect public deposits. The accused companies suddenly shut their business, did not return money to depositors after maturity and even failed to pay interest.

The ED has attached assets worth Rs 2.39 crore of six persons for allegedly misappropriating funds of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).The agency attached movable and immovable assets of Bhaben Mitra, Bipra Charana Maharana, Sadananda Nayak, Jisudan Khosla, Jayaram Garada Jaganath Apat and late Urdhaba Khosla under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED had launched an investigation into the matter basing on six FIRs of the CBI in Bhubaneswar against Bhaben, the former general manager (finance) of HAL, and other persons for allegedly embezzling Rs 18.75 crore by forging documents and using them as genuine between 2013 and 2018.

In January 2019, the CBI had registered five cases against employees of HAL Engine Division in Koraput for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 13.28 crore to the public sector undertaking. The alleged cheating which started with Rs 13.11 lakh in 2013 touched a new height during 2017 when Rs 7.78 crore was siphoned off from the company using fake bills.

