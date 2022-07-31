Govt must have a permanent solution against spread of cholera and diarrhoea: Rayagada MLA

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

Makaranda Muduli, Independent MLA from Rayagada, is candid in admission that contaminated water is the main reason behind the spread of cholera and diarrhoea in the district. Notwithstanding government claims that the situation is under control, Muduli tells Bijay Chaki that the situation cannot be brought under control until drinking water projects are completed in the area. Excerpts from an interview with the MLA.

What is the reason behind spread of cholera and diarrhoea in Rayagada district, particularly in Kashipur block which comes under your constituency ?

Consumption of contaminated water. There is no tap water connection in Kashipur block as no projects had been started in the past. People mainly depend on water streams, creeks and other means like wells.

But Central and State government data claim that over 31 per cent households in the district have tap water connection.

That is not the situation. How can there be tap water connection when the process to set up drinking water projects has just been started?

Government, though, claims to have spent huge funds on drinking water projects

Yes. The project has just started. The government has announced a Rs 332 crore project for Kashipur block. Water will be brought from the Indravati river through a pipeline. Lives of people in the area will be changed once the project is complete. However, till the project is complete which might take two to three years, the situation will have to be managed by the government.

Do you think only supply of clean drinking water will solve the problem? Opposition alleges that large number of people living under poverty survive on mango kernels which also leads to diarrhoea and cholera

No. Those days are over. Government has several schemes. People don’t face shortage of food.

What do you think is the way out as cholera and diarrhoea strike the area every alternate year?

I have also taken up the matter in several fora. I want the government to come out with a permanent solution without trying to contain the situation whenever cholera and diarrhoea strike.

