In this inclusive ‘globe’, students with autism get special care, excel

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Last week, when the CBSE results were announced, Ayush Nayak scored a hefty 89.4 per cent in Class XII. Like thousands of his fellow students across India, the 18-year-old from KIIT International School had overcome a disruptive pandemic. But the real battle was against attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) which Ayush was diagnosed with 10 years back when he was in Class III. A chronic condition people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) suffer, he fought it all - be it hyperactivity or impulsiveness.

For Sreyansh Misra, 16, the challenges of delayed speech, another condition of ASD, were equally tough. He came out with flying colours in the Class X examination with 86 per cent.It was not just Ayush and Sreyansh, more Class X students of the school -- Jitesh Subudhi, Tarini Acharya and Sumeet Kumar Randhari, all on autism spectrum disorder - also scored first divisions. Tarini secured 80 per cent, while Jitesh and Sumeet scored 77 per cent and 64 per cent, respectively.

When her son was diagnosed with mild ASD, Ayush’s mother Monalisa Nayak recalls the family wanted his admission in a school that offered inclusiveness so that he can continue studies with his peers.

“We were assured that teachers and special educators here would take care of the needs which eventually helped him study seamlessly with others,” Monalisa said. Ayush had scored 75 per cent in Class X.

For KIIT International School, it was a quiet yet sweet moment of satisfaction having provided an inclusive academic environment to students with autism. With increased focus on children with ASD, its Special Education Needs (SEN) Globe has set a benchmark by offering an inclusive educational environment students need to excel.

Unlike special schools, students with autism attend classes in common at KIIT International School, with guidance from educators supporting their learning. From a humble start with one student in 2010, intake in SEN wing has grown to 86. It was designated as SEN Globe and formally inaugurated in December last.

It now supports students with ASD, reading challenges, hyperactivity and other difficulties in their studies through occupational and speech therapy, special education, cognitive therapy, behaviour modification and counseling. “The school is committed to create a world where people with special needs are fully included in all aspects of life,” Chairperson of KIIT International School Mona Lisa Bal explains.

With 40 trained professionals as special educators and therapists, SEN Globe constantly seeks guidance from Merry Barua, founder Director of Action for Autism and National Centre for Autism, Gargi Bhattacharya, founder of charitable trust Zain Foundation, Indrani Basu, Director of Autism Society, West Bengal.“We offer education to students with special needs through an inclusive environment where they would be able to study and excel in the field of their choice without depending on others,” said Principal Sanjay Suar.

According to Gargi, the integrated education framework of the school has helped children on ASD to learn and do things as much as they can. “Those on autism spectrum have difficulty in communication and social interactions. Students and teachers in schools need to be educated and counselled so that people with autism can be provided all the care and support they need,” she said.

Bal wants to establish a diagnostic centre for early detection of ASD to provide education in a more effective manner. “I am hopeful with support from the Government, we will be able to do that,” she said.

Shreyansh’s mother Sailaja Misra remembers when classes moved online during Covid pandemic, the school and its special educators remained in constant touch so that her son and others like him never miss out on any support.

