Nine-month-old succumbs after being branded with hot iron as treatment for fever

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: In a shocking incident, a nine-month-old baby of Jodapara village in Raighar block died after being allegedly branded with hot iron rod as a treatment for cold and fever. According to sources, Sukdev Gond’s child Rupesh was suffering from fever, cold and cough. On getting information, Asha didi of the village Sahanti Gond rushed to Sukdev’s house on Tuesday and advised taking the child to a hospital . However, Sukdev and his family denied and called a quack from Jodogonga area on Wednesday for treatment. The child was then branded 20 times with hot iron as the marks on body suggested, sources added.

As the child’s health worsened, Asha didi called an ambulance and shifted the baby boy to Hatbhorondi CHC and got him admitted there. However, after a day of treatment as the child was improving, the parents defied the doctor and took Rupesh back home. Dr Dasarath Nag, who was treating the child, immediately filed a complaint with Kundei police station about the child being forcefully taken home without his permission. Even after a day, Asha Sahanti kept persuading the parents to take the child to the hospital but Sukdev did not pay heed and continued with quack treatment. The child died late night on Friday.

Contacted, CDMO Nabarangpur Kali Prassd Behera admitted the death of the child and hot iron rod branding. He said a complaint has been lodged in Kundei police station. “The administration is planning to increase awareness programmes specially in tribal dominated villages of the district,” he informed.

Sukanti Gond, the sister of the deceased child, corroborated that Rupesh was treated by a quack with hot iron rod and hot cashew nut branding.

About a month ago, a three-year-old child of Likhmapada village in Raighar block was seriously injured after being branded by iron rod and died while undergoing treatment in hospital. Locals say such incidents are happening at frequent intervals due to lack of awareness. A few years ago, then District Collector of Nabarangpur district, Rashmita Panda, was awarded by the State government for effective implementation of awareness programmes against branded iron rod treatment. However, with recurrence of such incidents now, the administration’s role in creating awareness in the district has come under scanner.

