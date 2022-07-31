Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP favours party chief whip Mohan Majhi as public accounts panel chief

As a matter of convention, the Leader of the Opposition is nominated as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts.

Published: 31st July 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

BJP party chief whip Mohan Majhi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP legislature party on Saturday decided to request the Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly to appoint the party chief whip as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). This was announced by the newly-elected leader of the legislature party Jayanarayan Mishra.

As a matter of convention, the Leader of the Opposition is nominated as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts, one of the important Assembly committees which examines appropriation accounts, annual financial accounts of the State government and other accounts laid before the Assembly.

The committee also examines the annual audit reports of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) including the report on public undertakings. The committee has power to pass resolutions on matters of procedure for the consideration of the Speaker who may make such variations in procedure as he may consider necessary.

Mishra said he is unable to discharge the duty of PAC chairman which required frequent meetings and tours to different parts of the State. “My health is not permitting for extensive tours and long sittings in meetings. Since I cannot not give full justice to such a demanding job, I requested the legislature party to assign the job to Majhi who was a member of the committee,” Mishra told this paper.

There were many instances in the past when the PAC chairmen were other than the Leader of Opposition. Former Congress MLA Prasad Harichandan was heading PAC when Bhupinder Singh and Ramakanta Mishra were Leader of Opposition, he said. The BJP legislature party will inform the Speaker in writing about the election of Mishra as the new leader of the party in the House on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jayanarayan Mishra Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Mohan Majhi
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp