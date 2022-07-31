Home States Odisha

Odisha: Police team attacked during raid, 5 injured

The complainant has named around 30 people, who were part of the mob that attacked the police team on duty.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: At least five police personnel including two sub-inspectors were injured when they came under attack by a mob of around 30 people in Brahmanbachhapur village under Jajpur Sadar police station limits on Friday. The joint police team had gone to conduct a raid one scrap dealer’s godown to trace a stolen SUV. IIC of Jajpur Sadar police station Manas Ranjan Chakra said, a man of Bari area had allegedly stolen an SUV from Byree police station limits last month.

The thief had disposed off the stolen vehicle to a scrap dealer named Shyam Sundar Barik at Brahmanbachhapur village. Based on the FIR filed by the owner of the SUV, police started an investigation.During the raid on Friday, as the police team tried to enter Barik’s scrap godown, he resisted the police on duty along with the local people. More than 30 locals including women gathered - armed with sticks and stones - and launched an attack and also started pelting stones.  

After being informed, Jajpur SP Rahul PR directed Jajpur Sadar police and Jajpur police to reach the spot and take control of the situation.“After the incident, we went to the spot with more reinforcement to control the situation. We have arrested seven women in this connection who were indulged in the violence. However, the main accused is yet to be nabbed as he has fled the village after the incident. Nearly 30 people, many of them women, were part of the mob and were involved in the violence. We are trying to nab all the accused involved in the crime,” said IIC Chakra.

The injured police personnel have been admitted to hospital. But the SI of Bari police station, Manoranjan Sethy has been shifted to the district headquarters hospital after his condition deteriorated, Chakra informed.  Based on a complaint by SI of Chhatia police beat house Jahar Abedin, Jajpur Sadar police have registered a case and are investigating. The complainant has named around 30 people, who were part of the mob that attacked the police team on duty.

