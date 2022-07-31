One more cholera death in Odisha's Kashipur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tikarpada in Kashipur block of Rayagada district reported yet another death due to cholera taking the toll to 14 so far. Besides, unconfirmed sources said two persons, one in Tikiri and another in Kalyansingpur, have also succumbed to the disease. However, the CDMO has refuted the numbers.The number of cholera-affected in Kashipur block remained at 49 on Saturday. While 10 are under treatment at Kashipur CHC, 13 at Tikiri PHC, 19 at ID ward, Tikiri, seven persons have been admitted to UAIL, Tikiri.

According to CDMO Dr LM Routray, all possible means were taken to check the spread of the disease. However, refuting allegations of more deaths, the CDMO said, “so far only nine persons have died in the disease. At present 337 villages in Kashipur block are under surveillance, of which 311 have been disinfected.”

While the CDMO stated that the number of affected villages stands at 10, non-official sources suggest cholera has spread to 25 villages in the block with one more death reported from Kashipur. Gurubari Dora (55) of Tikirapada village had cholera symptoms since last three days and succumbed in her home on Saturday. However, the CDMO did not confirm the death stating that she died in her home.

Meanwhile, diarrhoea spread in Sikarpai, Baladia, Panasapura villages in Kalyansingpur block. One Abinna Polatia of Laxminagar in the block also allegedly died of diarrhoea last Thursday. As on date, four affected persons have been admitted to hospital at Baladia and seven at Sikarpai.In Rayagada block as many as 115 persons were affected in diarrhoea during last four days. Eleven are under treatment at Rayagada DHH.

BERHAMPUR: Tikarpada in Kashipur block of Rayagada district reported yet another death due to cholera taking the toll to 14 so far. Besides, unconfirmed sources said two persons, one in Tikiri and another in Kalyansingpur, have also succumbed to the disease. However, the CDMO has refuted the numbers.The number of cholera-affected in Kashipur block remained at 49 on Saturday. While 10 are under treatment at Kashipur CHC, 13 at Tikiri PHC, 19 at ID ward, Tikiri, seven persons have been admitted to UAIL, Tikiri. According to CDMO Dr LM Routray, all possible means were taken to check the spread of the disease. However, refuting allegations of more deaths, the CDMO said, “so far only nine persons have died in the disease. At present 337 villages in Kashipur block are under surveillance, of which 311 have been disinfected.” While the CDMO stated that the number of affected villages stands at 10, non-official sources suggest cholera has spread to 25 villages in the block with one more death reported from Kashipur. Gurubari Dora (55) of Tikirapada village had cholera symptoms since last three days and succumbed in her home on Saturday. However, the CDMO did not confirm the death stating that she died in her home. Meanwhile, diarrhoea spread in Sikarpai, Baladia, Panasapura villages in Kalyansingpur block. One Abinna Polatia of Laxminagar in the block also allegedly died of diarrhoea last Thursday. As on date, four affected persons have been admitted to hospital at Baladia and seven at Sikarpai.In Rayagada block as many as 115 persons were affected in diarrhoea during last four days. Eleven are under treatment at Rayagada DHH.