Orissa HC quashes disciplinary proceedings against police officer directs to pay Rs 50000 as compensation

The officer had conducted a raid without permission of a magistrate at a house for the purported arrest of one Amrita Padhy and her mother, the latter filed a human rights violation complaint.

Published: 31st July 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Modifying a State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) order the Orissa High Court has quashed disciplinary proceedings against a police officer and directed him to pay Rs 50,000 compensation in lieu of it. The SHRC had directed for exemplary disciplinary proceedings against Madan Mohan Pani when he was ASI and investigating officer (IO) in a criminal case registered at the Jarada police station in Ganjam district.

He had conducted a raid without permission of a magistrate at a house in Jarada area for the purported arrest of one Amrita Padhy and her mother Indira Padhy. Amrita had filed a complaint before SHRC alleging human rights violation.SHRC issued the order on January 12, 2015. Pani had challenged it in the High Court the same year. He retired in the same year and was not getting any pensionary benefits because of the disciplinary proceedings instituted against him in pursuance of the SHRC order is pending.

While disposing of the petition, Justice Narasingh on Friday said, “In view of the law laid down in the aforementioned cases, this court feels that in the facts of the present case, the ends of justice and equity will be subserved, if the petitioner is directed to pay Rs 50,000 to Amrita and Indira as compensation in lieu of the departmental proceedings.”However, Justice Narasingh clarified in his order that there was no merit in Pani’s plea for absolving him from the accusation of human rights violation.

